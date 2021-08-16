Warner Bros. Australia Begin Production On ‘Love Me’ Series

Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and Aquarius Films announced that production started on Love Me.

Based on the Swedish series Älska Mig, Love Me tells a modern love story through different family members at three distinct times of life. The series stars a diverse cast that includes Hugo Weaving, Bojana Novakovic, Bob Morley, Heather Mitchell, and Sarah Peirse, among others.

The six-part series is being produced for Foxtel’s BINGE streaming service.

Michael Brooks, managing director of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, commented, “Love Me marks the first drama series to enter production for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and excitingly, our first project with BINGE. It’s bold storytelling that we feel will cut through with audiences, being equal parts uplifting, funny and real. With our phenomenal cast and brilliant creative team including Polly and Angie from Aquarius Films, we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy it.”

Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford, producers at Aquarius Films, stated, “We are delighted to be partnering with Warner Bros. and BINGE on this fantastic series. Our exceptional creative team, acclaimed cast and wonderfully compelling scripts will combine to create a charming, poignant and life-affirming exploration of love across different generations for a worldwide audience.”