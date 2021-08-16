Sara Seligman’s ‘Coyote Lake’ Launches On Tubi

Tubi, the free streaming service from FOX Entertainment, is now streaming writer and director Sara Seligman’s Coyote Lake.

From Good Deed Entertainment, Coyote Lake follows Ester and her overbearing mother who run a bed-and-breakfast near the U.S.-Mexico border. When two unwanted guests show up, everyone’s safety is threatened. However, Ester and her mother are also hiding a secret that may be the most dangerous of all.

The psychological thriller features an ensemble cast that includes Camila Mendes, Adriana Barraza, Charlie Weber, Neil Sandilands, and Manny Perez.

Executive producers for the film include Scott Donley and Patrick DePeters, with Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor as co-executive producers.