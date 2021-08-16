Incendo Starts Filming ‘Be Mine, Valentine’

Incendo confirmed that production began on Be Mine, Valentine.

Starring Canadian actors Kaitlyn Leeb and Brendon Zub, the romantic comedy tells the story of proposal planner Piper Davis, who orchestrates elaborate proposal events for her clients. Her newest client is Jordan Freeman, who needs an extravagant plan to propose to the love of his life, Simon. Piper devises a plan in which she poses as the new girlfriend of Jordan’s best friend Adam, in order to get to know her clients better. Piper’s fictitious relationship soon kindles into an authentic one, with Adam concocting his own unconventional proposal plan.

Directed by Louise Archambault, Be Mine, Valentine is written by Elizabeth Stewart. Samantha Ellison is attached to produce, with Jean Bureau and Ian Whitehead as executive producers.

Be Mine, Valentine is the ninth and final film in Incendo’s slate for 2021.