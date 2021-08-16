Carlos Ardila Lülle: 1930-2021

Colombian businessman Carlos Ardila Lülle passed away in Cali, Colombia, at the age of 91.

Born in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Lülle was the founder and head of Organización Ardila Lülle, the conglomerate that owns the free-to-air television network RCN TV, the beverage company Postobón, and the soccer club Atlético Nacional, among other companies.

Lülle bought RCN Radio, his first radio station, in 1973, and in 1978, he established RCN TV.

His conglomerate Organización Ardila Lülle consists of more than 80 companies across different sectors, including communications, beverages, and textiles.