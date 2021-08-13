Venice International Film Fest Pays Tribute To Citto Maselli

The Venice International Film Festival, in cooperation with Giornate degli Autori and the Venice International Film Critics’ Week, will honor director Citto Maselli with a tribute.

Maselli will be celebrated for his contribution to filmmaking as well as his collaboration he has offered to others as head of Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici (ANAC). The ceremony will take place on September 6, 2021. A screening of Maselli’s film Storia d’amore, which originally premiered in 1986 at the 43rd Venice Film Festival, will follow.