Up The Ladder: WTFN

WTFN appointed Stephen Peters as its new head of Development.

Peters will oversee the expansion of WTFN’s development slate by creating returning documentary and access series, as well entering new factual genres. Peters has worked with the Australian production company for nearly a year as a contracted consultant, serving as executive producer on Sydney Harbour Force.

Peters has a wide range of credits, including executive producer True Medical and Inside Crime for Nine Network, and executive producer on Australian Survivor.

Daryl Talbot, CEO of WTFN, commented, “Stephen has made a significant contribution to WTFN over the past few months, so we are delighted to have him onboard as a permanent member of the senior team.”

Peters added, “Having spent some time at WTFN, when the officer of head of Development was made, I didn’t hesitate to accept. Daryl and co-founder Steve Oemcke have built a terrific company, underpinned by an authentic feeling of constant forward momentum. They are very open to new ideas and different ways of doing things, so I am genuinely excited by the opportunities this new challenge brings.”