SPI International’s FilmBox+ Reaches Over A Million Subscribers Around The World

SPI International continues to expand the reach of its streaming service FilmBox+.

After launching in February 2021 and integrating with 10 major European operators, FilmBox+ is accessible to more than one million subscribers around the world. SPI’s streaming service brings together digital and linear with a collection of VoD content and live channels, in 12 languages and localization options.

Haymi Behar, chief marketing officer at SPI International, stated, “The service currently boasts a catalogue of over 5,000 titles ranging from movies to lifestyle content, offering around 8,000 hours of riveting programming. We are working around the clock to acquire new, premium content spanning all genres from major global distributors, including local titles for different territories to add to our FilmBox+ streaming service.”