Disney+ To Roll Out In South Korea, Hong Kong, And Taiwan

The Walt Disney Company announced that Disney+ will be available in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan in November 2021.

Disney+ showcases a wide selection of films and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as a growing slate of regional content. The streaming service has launched in several countries in the region, including India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

In addition, Disney+ Japan will expand its general entertainment content in October.

Luke Kang, president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, stated, “The response towards Disney+ across Asia Pacific has exceeded our expectations, as consumers seek diverse entertainment content and are drawn to our portfolio of brands and franchises. We are pleased with the subscriber growth and partnerships forged in markets, and look forward to engaging with more consumers across the region – through unparalleled storytelling, creative excellence and cutting-edge content delivery.”