Arrow Pictures Confirms Sales Deals For ‘Generation 9/11’

Arrow Pictures announced several deals for Generation 9/11 secured by its distribution partner PBS International.

The feature-length documentary looks at the impact of the 9/11 tragedy on children who lost their parents. An estimated 108 children were in their mothers’ wombs when they lost their fathers on September 11, 2001. The film follows these children on their personal journey over the last 20 years, with footage, family photos, and home archives.

The film has been picked up by Telefonica in Spain, SVT in Sweden, SBS in Australia, ERR in Estonia, VRT in Belgium, YLE in Finland, SRC in Canada, La7 in Italy, Alhurra in the Middle East and North Africa, DR in Denmark, Globo in Brazil, Channel 4 in the U.K., ARTE in France and Germany, and PBS in the U.S.

John Smithson, executive producer and creative director at Arrow Pictures, commented, “9/11 is an event that reverberated around the world, having ramifications for many, far from the Twin Towers in New York, and for many years to come. None were affected more so than the contributors in our film whose lives will forever be shaped by the events of that day.”

Tom Koch, VP of Co-Productions at PBS International, added, “PBS International is proud to represent this profound film, which thoughtfully introduces a unique perspective on the events of 9/11.”