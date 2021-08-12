Warner Music Entertainment And LightBox Partner On Film And TV Projects

Warner Music Entertainment, the film and television division of Warner Music Group (WMG), entered a partnership with Lightbox.

The new partnership will allow Warner Music Entertainment and Lightbox to co-produce, co-develop, and co-finance nonfiction film and TV projects. Lightbox founders Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn will have access to WMG’s catalogue to create new content about the stories of WMG’s portfolio of superstars, songwriters, and legacy acts.

Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn, founders of Lightbox, stated, “This deal with WMG will open up the vaults to an archive of amazing musical talent and rich history of songwriters and performers. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring some of Warner Music’s extraordinary artists and their stories to audiences around the world.”

Charlie Cohen, president of TV & Film at Warner Music Group, commented, “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to expand Warner Music Entertainment’s reach and expertise with this partnership. Warner Music Group is a global company and within Warner Music Entertainment we’re focusing on expanding our film and TV content into markets around the word with an emphasis on local artists and local language production. This partnership with Lightbox is an important part of this expansion.”