Up The Ladder: Electric Entertainment

Electric Entertainment brought on Anthony Tapay (pictured) to serve in the newly created position of director of Programming and Operations.

Tapay will oversee programming, strategy, and operations for ElectricNOW’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) linear service and the ElectricNOW app. He will report directly to Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment.

Tapay previously worked at Warner Bros. Entertainment for 15 years, most recently serving as executive director of Business Technology and Workplace Solutions. He also oversaw Warner’s technology portfolio of business applications.

Devlin commented, “This is an exciting time for our OTT FAST Channel, ElectricNOW, as its distribution platforms are rapidly expanding and consumer engagement is dramatically increasing. Our ElectricNOW streaming app continues to add new platforms and viewership has climbed beyond our projections. We look forward to Anthony’s leadership, driving us into the next phase of our ElectricNOW streaming initiative.”