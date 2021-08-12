Shudder Acquires ‘The Last Thing Mary Saw’

Shudder picked up The Last Thing Mary Saw for release in early 2022 in North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Written and directed by Edoardo Vitaletti, the period horror feature begins with a young Mary who is blindfolded around her eyes, as she is being interrogated around her grandmother’s death. As the story jumps back in time, Mary is shown in her repressive religious home, where her fleeting happiness comes from her relationship with Eleanor, the maid. As Mary and Eleanor attempt to keep their relationship a secret, the tension in the home is heightened with the arrival of an enigmatic stranger.

The film is produced by Isen Robbins and Aimee Schoof of Intrinsic Value Films, Harrison Allen and Madeleine Schumacher of Arachnid Films, and Stephen Tedeschi.

The Last Thing Mary Saw will have its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival.

Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, remarked, “We are excited to bring Edoardo’s chilling and unique directorial debut to Shudder. Full of twists and turns that will keep viewers guessing until the very end and featuring an immensely talented cast and crew, The Last Thing Mary Saw is a gripping tale we can’t wait to share with our members.”