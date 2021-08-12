Redbox Signs Content Deal With DMR

Redbox entered a content agreement with Digital Media Rights (DMR).

As part of the deal, the RetroCrush channel will launch as part of the Redbox Free Live TV service. RetroCrush showcases a selection of classic anime TV series and movies, including Street Fighter II: The Animated Series, Goku: Midnight Eye, and Demon City Shinjuku.

Redbox’s free AVoD section will also be supported by hundreds of new titles from DMR such as Street Fighter: The Animated Series and Great Teacher Onizuka, among others.

Chris Yates, general manager of Redbox On Demand, commented, “Redbox is known for offering the very best selection of content for our customers, and this deal with DMR further enhances our free streaming services. Anime is one of the most sought-after categories, and we’re thrilled to provide our viewers with a deep dive into this hot genre.”

John Stack, director of Digital Distribution and Content Strategy at DMR, added, “Our aim with RetroCrush is to provide anime fans with the world’s best series and films. As one of the most recognizable brands in entertainment, we’re pleased to partner with Redbox and offer an exciting programming lineup of classic anime to their millions of customers.”