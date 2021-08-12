Rainmaker Content Confirms Sales For 73rd Emmy Awards

Rainmaker Content secured a host of sales for the 73rd Emmy Awards.

Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, the 73rd Emmy Awards will take place with a limited live audience at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2021. CBS will air the telecast, which will be directed by Hamish Hamilton for Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment.

More than 150 territories acquired the special awards ceremony, including new clients such as AMC Networks International for Central Europe, U-NEXT for Japan, and Sky Italia for Italy.

Several returning broadcasters also picked up the special event, including Turner for Latin America and German-speaking Europe, Extension TV for French-speaking Europe, Telefonica for Spain, SIC for Portugal, TV2 for Denmark, M-Net for Africa, OSN for the Middle East, Telenet for Belgium, A serial for CIS territories, and Sky UK.

Vicky Ryan, co-founder and director of Rainmaker Content, stated, “Award ceremonies continue to play the important role of highlighting and honoring the very best of the best across all elements of the production business – particularly during these very difficult times in our industry. The Emmys is the epitome of event television with a wide and growing appeal to international audiences. Having worked closely with the Television Academy for many years we are delighted to announce these global sales – retaining our loyal customers and adding many new platforms in multiple territories.”