Paramount+ Releases ‘Infinite’ In Latin America

Paramount+ will stream Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite starting today, August 11, 2021.

Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, the sci-fi action film delves into the idea of reincarnation with nuanced characters who must use memories and past life skills to rescue the future.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Infinite follows Evan McCauley, a man haunted by memories he’s never had and skills he’s never learned. On the brink of a mental breakdown, he is approached by The Infinites, who reveal that these memories are from multiple past lives. Evan will have to work with The Infinites to save humanity.

The film’s executive producers include Antoine Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.