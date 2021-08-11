Flame Distribution Sells Unscripted To Little Dot Studios

Flame Distribution inked a package deal with All3Media’s Little Dot Studios for 163 hours of unscripted programming.

The package consists of 65 titles, including A Stitch in Time (pictured), The Greatest Air Race, Future Food, The Secret Life of Death, and The Price of Empire, among others. The programming will launch across Little Dot’s various AVoD channels, including Real Stories, Timeline, and Spark.

Paul Martin, acquisitions manager at Little Dot Studios, commented, “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Flame Distribution on this fantastic package of content. They have an impressive catalogue of factual gems that fit perfectly with our ever-growing suite of channels, and the team at Little Dot Studios is very much looking forward to bringing these titles to our audiences.”

Ros Ali, SVP Content Sales, UK & EMEA, added, “Towards the end of last year, Little Dot acquired a few of our titles for their History Hit TV SVOD Channel and we are delighted to see our relationship has gone from strength to strength since then culminating in this package deal. They are a dynamic operation and a pleasure to work with.”