Sony’s Funimation Acquires Crunchyroll From AT&T

Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T confirmed the completion of Funimation Global Group’s acquisition of Crunchyroll.

With its premier anime direct-to-consumer service, Crunchyroll serves five million SVoD subscribers and 120 million registers across 200 countries and territories. First announced in December 2020, the deal allows for Crunchyroll and Funimation to broaden their content distribution and expand their offerings to consumers.

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation, stated, “We are very excited to welcome Crunchyroll to the Sony Group. Anime is a rapidly growing medium that enthralls and inspires emotion among audiences around the globe. The alignment of Crunchyroll and Funimation will enable us to get even closer to the creators and fans who are the heart of the anime community. We look forward to delivering even more outstanding entertainment that fills the world with emotion through anime.”

Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc, added, “With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver the anime experience across any platform they choose, from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV — everywhere and every way fans want to experience their anime. Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible.”