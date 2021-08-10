NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Launches New Streaming Division

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises opened a new Hispanic Streaming business division.

Led by Romina Rosada (pictured), executive vice president and general manager, the new division will focus on boosting the growth of Latino content and audiences on Peacock. The Hispanic Streaming team will be responsible for developing a strong content slate, including more than 50 projects effective immediately.

Rosado previously served as executive vice president of Entertainment & Content Strategy for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. In her new role, she will also collaborate with the recently created Telemundo Streaming Studios, which is dedicated to developing original Hispanic content for Peacock.

Beau Ferrari, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, stated, “The NBCUniversal Telemundo Hispanic Streaming division immediately unifies and amplifies our unmatched resources and reach to our audience across the company, accelerating our presence on Peacock and the entire NBCUniversal streaming portfolio. Romina is an experienced media executive with a clear vision and knowledge for developing relevant content for the Latino and general market, that will serve our company-wide approach to programming for the Hispanic streaming audience.”

Rosado added, “Today, 1 in 4 Americans under the age of 35 is Hispanic, and they are voracious content consumers across languages and across platforms. NBCUniversal, powered by Telemundo, is the only media company that can connect at scale on every screen with these 200%ers – Latinos who are 100% Latino and 100% American. I look forward to partnering with Peacock and creators across the industry to tell stories that connect and represent this dynamic and vibrant community.”