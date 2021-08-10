FilmRise Enters Distribution Partnership With Maverick Entertainment

FilmRise secured the digital distribution rights to more than 300 titles from Maverick Entertainment’s film library.

The FilmRise Streaming Network picked up the AVoD rights, including FAST rights, in the U.S. and Canada. FilmRise acquired a range of titles from Maverick, including New Year, New Us with Kellen Marcus and Erika Ward (pictured), Murder Gardens with Bertrand E. Boyd, Love & Drugs with Kenny Gardner, and #Love Swag with Anica Barbosa, and many others.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, stated, “We couldn’t think of a better partner to align with than Maverick Entertainment, given their leading position in providing content for Black audiences. We believe their impressive collection of programming will make a great addition to FilmRise’s continuously growing library of diverse titles. We look forward to offering audiences free access to these productions.”

Doug Schwab, president and founder of Maverick, commented, “Our film library has always been about diversity, both in front of and behind the lens, so, anytime we can expand our reach, we achieve our goal by providing additional platforms for our film library to be viewed. I’ve long been impressed with FilmRise and I’m excited to be aligned with such a dominant player in the AVoD and FAST world.”