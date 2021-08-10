Electric Entertainment Scores Four Specials From The Laugh Factory

Electric Entertainment acquired four comedy specials in a deal with The Laugh Factory.

With locations in Hollywood and Long Beach, California, The Laugh Factory has presented iconic comedians and new talent. The deal encompasses four episodes from The Laugh Factory featuring top stand-up comedians. The Factory Specials: Jackie Fabulous will be available on TVoD starting August 10, 2021, while The Factory Specials: Johnny Sanchez will begin streaming on August 17.

The Factory Specials: Ron Pearson becomes available on September 14, and The Factory Specials: Brett Riley will be accessible starting September 21.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, remarked, “Bringing these iconic stand-up comedy specials from The Laugh Factory to streaming audiences is exciting for us. The performances in these particular specials will have viewers at home laughing out loud. I spent a good portion of my early career performing in stand-up comedy clubs and can tell you first hand, that laughter is a universal language.”