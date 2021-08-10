Apple TV+ Orders Warner Bros. TV’s ‘Bad Monkey’

Apple TV+ gave a series order for Bad Monkey, a drama series starring Vince Vaughn.

From Warner Bros. Television, the series follows Andrew Yancy, a one-time detective who is demoted to a restaurant inspector. When a severed arm is found by a tourist, Yancy is pulled into the world of greed and corruption in Florida and the Bahamas. The series is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen.

Writer Bill Lawrence serves as executive producer through his banner Doozer Productions, alongside Matt Tarses and Jeff Ingold. Vaughn also serves as an executive producer.