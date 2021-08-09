SPI International’s Docustream Rolls Out In India On Samsung TV Plus

SPI/FilmBox inked a distribution deal with Samsung TV Plus to roll out Docustream in India.

SPI’s new ad-supported digital channel features a collection of documentary features and television programming. As of July 2021, Samsung TV Plus users in India can access the channel through Samsung Smart TVs and select Samsung mobile devices.

SPI previously launched Filmstream, the ad-supported digital movie channel, in India with Samsung TV Plus.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, commented, “Following the success of Filmstream with Samsung TV Plus in India, we are excited to introduce another product with expertly curated content to the market. Docustream’s exceptional curation of documentary features will appeal to viewers of all ages and demographics that enjoy consuming insightful and entertaining content.”