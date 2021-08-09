Netflix Renews ‘The Circle’ And ‘Indian Matchmaking’

Netflix announced the renewal of the competition series The Circle for two new seasons.

Produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, The Circle follows a cast a contestants as they strategize for the ultimate cash prize. Michelle Buteau will continue to host both seasons four and five.

In addition, the streamer renewed both Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown for second seasons.

Produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, Indian Matchmaking will return with matchmaker Sima Taparia as she helps familiar faces and new singletons find love.

From Maverick TV USA and All3Media America, The American Barbecue Showdown is a food competition series where the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers compete to be the American Barbecue Champion.