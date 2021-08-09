France TV Sells ‘Laetitia’ To HBO

France TV Distribution sold the North American rights of Laetitia to HBO.

Produced by CPB Films and L’lle Clavel, in co-production with France Télévisions, the French series will launch on HBO and HBO Max on August 30, 2021. Based on the book Laëtitia, ou la fin des hommes by Ivan Jablonka, the true-to-life series tells the tragic story of Laetitia who disappeared. The series portrays the consequences for her family and her twin sister, while showing the workings of the police force, judicial system, and social services.

Julia Schulte, SVP International Sales for France TV Distribution, “We’re very proud that the Laetitia series, inspired by a true story that sent a shockwave through France’s public opinion and political arena, has been exported to the United States. Especially when the network in questions is HBO, world-renowned for its high quality and highly successful original series. French fiction is renewing itself, standing out from the crowd. This sale is proof that original French series definitely have a place on the international market.”