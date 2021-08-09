Beyond Rights Closes MENA Deals

Beyond Rights signed several new deals for more than 270 hours of scripted and unscripted programming with broadcasters across the Middle East and Africa.

In the Middle East, OSN secured a 190-hour package that includes Maternity 24/7 and Hitched in Vegas. Discovery MENA also acquired the fifth season of Abandoned Engineering for the region.

AETN Africa picked up seasons even and eight of Love It or List It as well as two seasons of Filthy House SOS. BBC Africa obtained the U.K. version of Beyond Production’s competitive dog grooming series Pooch Perfect. For Africa, CBS scored Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery and Handsome Devils.

Lastly, Azam Media picked up Halifax Retribution (pictured), the crime drama produced by Beyond Lonehand.

Holly Cowdery, VP of Sales for the region at Beyond Rights, stated, “As broadcasters and platforms across Africa and the Middle East expand their reach and broaden their offering, we are seeing a growing opportunity for a wide range of our content. These new deals demonstrate that top quality programming, whether it’s a lifestyle title like Love It or List It, entertainment series such as Pooch Perfect, or engaging drama like Halifax: Retribution, can readily find homes all over the world.”