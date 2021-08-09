Ánima Launches Adult & Young Adult Division

Ánima announces its new adult & young adult (YA) division.

The first project to be developed by the YA division will be El Santos. The 2D-animated sitcom is based on the comic strip character of the same name from Mexican illustrators José Trinidad Camacho and José Ignacio Solórzano, who will both serve as executive producers. The series is scheduled to start production later in the year.

Set in the world of Mexican wrestling, El Santos depicts the brash and over-the-top luchador who is in love with Tetona Mendoza, the female luchador. The series follows the luchador in his adventures in fighting and attaining Tetona’s love.

Ánima previously produced the feature film El Santos vs la Tetona Mendoza, also based on the comic strip.

José C. García de Letona, COO at Ánima, stated, “In 2002, Ánima was established in Mexico City with an initial roster of a few projects. Today, in addition to Mexico City, we have offices and studios in Madrid, Canary Islands and Buenos Aires, as well as 22 animated features, nine television series totaling more than 572 half hour episodes, and a digital network with more than 24 million subscribers. And now we could not be prouder than to introduce our new strategic focus on adults and young adult starting with El Santos.”

José Trinidad Camacho commented, “I am delighted to be working with José Carlos (García de Letona) and the team at Ánima. Thanks to the continuing success of the comic strips, El Santos has been around for many, many years. And now thanks to this new series, fans of yesterday and today can appreciate the freshness and comedic appeal of the series, coupled with the irreverent character for which El Santos has become so well known.”