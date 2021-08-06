Venice Int’l Film Fest Honors Production Designer Marcus Rowland

Production designer Marcus Rowland will be recognized with the Campari Passion for Film Award at the Venice International Film Festival.

Rowland has worked on films such as Rocketman and Baby Driver, and director Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, which will screen in the Out of Competition track at the festival, features Rowland’s production design.

Rowland’s award ceremony will take place on September 4, 2021. The Venice International Film Festival will run from September. 1-11.

Rowland stated, “I’m very honored to receive The Campari Passion for Film award and immensely grateful to have been selected. Filmmaking for me is a wonderful collaboration of individuals with their own unique creative skills focusing towards a singular goal. Nothing defines this more for me than the amazing 20-year journey I’ve travelled with Edgar Wright and our wonderful film family.”