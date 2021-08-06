UKTV Commissions ‘Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making’

UKTV ordered Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making for its entertainment channel W.

Produced by Outline Productions, and partly funded by home improvement business Wickes, the UKTV Original series follows Humes into her life as she transforms deserving families’ homes with life-enhancing makeovers. The show will also share Rochelle’s journey as she learns the highs and lows of the world of professional interior design, while juggling her life as a presenter, wife, and mother of three.

Blue Ant International oversees worldwide distribution.

Humes commented, “I’ve always loved interiors and the way a home can positively affect your life. Since I was very young, I’ve rearranged rooms, changed color and pattern, and loved renovating and decorating my own homes as an adult. Now I can’t wait to embrace the challenge of helping other people reimagine their own homes for this exciting new series for W with Wickes.”

Laura Mansfield, executive producer and creative director at Outline Productions, added, “Over the pandemic we’ve been stuck in our homes and become even more obsessed with them than ever. We’re utterly delighted to be working with Rochelle and the teams at UKTV and Wickes to deliver a gorgeous, inspirational series with real international appeal.”