Tubi Streams Dutch Comedy ‘Men At Work: Miami’

Tubi launched Dutch comedy Men At Work: Miami in the U.S. and Canada.

Written by Anne-Louise Verbon and directed by Johan Nijenhuis, Men At Work: Miami follows a charismatic exotic dancer, Jorrit, whose best friend, Bas, convinces him to open a club in Miami. Before the club opens, they face a construction nightmare, and they also find themselves in the grips of a real-estate king who competes with Jorrit for a common love interest.

The FOX Entertainment streaming platform will be the exclusive AVoD home to the worldwide premiere of the English-language dubbed version, as well as the North American premiere of the original subtitled version.