Ovation TV Secures ‘Frankie Drake Mysteries’ S4

Ovation TV picked up the U.S. broadcast rights to the fourth season of Frankie Drake Mysteries from DCD Rights.

Set in Toronto, Canada, in the 1920s, Frankie Drake Mysteries portrays the adventures of Frankie Drake and her partner Trudy Clarke, private detectives at the city’s only all-female detective agency. Season four begins with the two detectives joined by their friends Mary Shaw and Flo Chakowitz on a scavenger hunt that turns deadly. The season finds them investigating murders, kidnapping, heists, and more.

The deal also includes the musical special Frankie Drake Mysteries: Music at Midnight, a co-production from Ovation TV, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and Shaftesbury.

Scott Woodward, EVP Programming and Production, Ovation, commented, “Having the Toronto Symphony Orchestra perform on the Frankie Drake set was an amazing opportunity to combine Ovation’s mission of celebrating artistic expression with a fan-favorite drama series. Mixing the art of storytelling with the art of music is the perfect blend of programming that Ovation is always looking to share with our audience.”

Nicky Davies Williams, CEO of DCD Rights added, “A huge hit with viewers around the world, we are delighted that Frankie Drake Mysteries will continue to be broadcast on Ovation, one of the world’s foremost arts and entertainment networks.”