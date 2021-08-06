Netflix Acquires Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’

Netflix secured the remaining worldwide rights to Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter in a deal with Endeavor Content.

For her feature directorial debut, Gyllenhaal adapted the script from the 2006 novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. Starring Olivia Coleman, the film depicts a woman’s beach vacation that takes a dark turn. The cast also includes Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ed Harris, and Dagmara Domińczyk. The film will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.

The film’s producers are Gyllenhaal, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren for Pie Films, Charles Dorfman for Samuel Marshall Films, and Endeavor Content.

Gyllenhaal commented, “I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix again. They have supported so much of the work I am most proud of, and this is no exception. Netflix has consistently championed filmmakers that excite and inspire me and I’m delighted to be included in that company.”

Endeavor Content’s Deborah McIntosh and Negeen Yazdi stated, “We are honored to be part of this special journey with Maggie, her extraordinary group of collaborators, and now our new partners at Netflix, to bring this powerfully complex story to audiences around the world.”