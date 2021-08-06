Insight TV Teams Up With Simple Session

Insight TV partnered with skateboard and BMX event series Simple Session for the live broadcast of the upcoming Simple Session 21 edition.

Held from August 20-21, 2021, in Tallinn, Estonia, Simple Session 21 will showcase 64 BMX street riders and skateboarders as they compete in a course designed by legendary course designer Nate Wessel. The skateboard and BMX event series will reach more than 400 million homes around the world through Insight TV’s linear and digital networks.

Arun Maljaars, vice president of Content & Channels at Insight TV, commented, “Insight TV aims to share the passion, culture and lifestyles of communities that resonate with millennial audiences – in this case skateboarding and BMX. We’re proud to tell the real stories at the heart of these movements and partnering with iconic festivals and events like Simple Session enables us to do just that.”

Risto Kalmre, founder of Simple Session, added, “Simple Session series is delighted to partner up with Insight TV and reach a whole new audience across the globe. We’re happy to tell the amazing stories of these fantastic athletes and broadcast the event’s big finals to the world from summertime Tallinn. We’ve been in the action sports event industry for well over 20 years now, and we’re always excited to see these sports grow, find new fans and showcase the wonderful free-spirited world of skateboarding and BMX.”