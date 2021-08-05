Series Mania Unveils 21 ‘Forum Exclusive’ Titles

Series Mania announced the selection of 21 series for its Forum Exclusives programming as part of Series Mania Forum.

The Forum Exclusives selection of series represents 19 countries, with seven world premieres. The series will be available to view at the on-site screening room and on Series Mania Digital. The Forum Exclusives will be available on the digital screening room from August 30 to September 18, 2021.

The selection includes: A Love For Dilemma, Aftertaste, Algiers Confidential, Doce, Echos, Ever After, Hit Parade, Interrupted, Journey, L’Ora, Mental, New Heights, Pandore, RFDS, Royal Flying Doctor Service, Way Over Me, The Amazing Grace Of Σ, The Family, The Hunt For Salamander, The Spectacular, Threesome, Who Killed The Good Man.

Registered participants will also be able to access series that will be showcased in the Official Selection of Series Mania Festival through the digital platform.

Francesco Capurro, director of Series Mania Forum, stated, “We are delighted to be offering these Forum Exclusives to our registered guests during our three-day event at Lille Grand Palais, as well as on Series Mania Digital platform which goes live today with the complete program, detailed schedule and updated information for both the Festival and Forum, including panels, conferences, pitching sessions and more.”