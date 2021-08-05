NAB Announces NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalists

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) revealed the finalists for the NAB Marconi Radio Awards.

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards celebrate radio stations and on-air personalities across 23 categories. Nominated for Legendary Station of the Year are WNCX-FM, Cleveland, OH, WSB-AM, Atlanta, GA, KIIS-FM, Los Angeles, CA, KYGO-FM, Denver, CO, and WHUR-FM, Washington, DC.

Up for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year, there is DL Hughley of Reach Media, George Noory of Premiere Networks, Rickey Smiley of Reach Media, DJ Digital of XXL Higher Level Radio, and Ace & TJ Button of iHeartRadio.

Find the complete list of finalists here. The winners will be announced on October 13, 2021, at the Marconi Reception, during the Radio Show in Las Vegas.