Josh Groban To Host Roku’s ‘Eye Candy’

Roku will premiere Eye Candy hosted by Josh Groban in August 2021.

Produced by All3Media America’s Main Event Media, Huntley Productions, and Good Egg Entertainment, the new competition series puts teams of celebrities and civilians together to identify outrageous edible creations from everyday objects. Celebrity guests include Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg, Michelle Buteau, Rachel Dratch, and Michael Ian Black, among others.

Executive producers include Jimmy Fox, Linda Lea, Soichiro Shimada, Tom Miyauchi, Chrissy Teigen, and Luke Dillon.

Eye Candy is based on the hit Japanese game show, Sokkuri Sweets, produced by Nippon TV.

Brian Tannenbaum, head of Alternative Programming at Roku, commented, “Eye Candy is pop-culture at its finest. We’ve tapped into a viral phenomenon, putting viewers on a wild ride full of colorful, confectionary concoctions and inviting them to figure out, is it real or is it cake? For makers everywhere, there’s no sweeter binge than Eye Candy.”

Tom Miyauchi, head of Formats, International Business Development at Nippon TV, said, “The sweet, fun sensation of Sokkuri Sweets took Japan by storm with stellar ratings on Nippon TV networks. Eye Candy is produced sweeter and more hilarious than ever, and it will be a tasteful addition to Roku Original programs.”