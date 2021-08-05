AMC’s Shudder Acquires ‘Hellbender’

Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thrillers, and the supernatural, picked up Hellbender.

Written and directed by Toby Poser, John Adams and Zelda Adams, Hellbender depicts 16-year-old Izzy, who suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated on a mountaintop with her mother her whole life. As Izzy questions her sickness, she pushes back against her confinement and secretly befriends Amber. Izzy’s newfound happiness is derailed after she eats a live worm, which awakens an insatiable hunger within her.

Produced by Wonder Wheel Productions, the occult horror feature will have its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival.

Shudder will release the film in early 2022 across North America, the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.

Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, “We are thrilled to bring this family-focused folk nightmare to Shudder with such a talented actual family in front of and behind the camera. With Hellbender, Wonder Wheel Productions has made their most polished feature yet, and we know our audience will delight in the film’s shocking visuals and scares.”