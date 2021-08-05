Amazon Prime Video Starts Production On ‘The Lake’

Amazon Prime Video confirmed that its first scripted Canadian Amazon Original comedy series, The Lake, entered production.

Produced by AMAZE, The Lake follows one man’s attempts to recreate childhood memories in order to reconnect with his biological daughter. Family bonding and the peacefulness of cottage country soon turn into petty rivalry, strained relationships, day drinking, and mosquito-ravaged sunburns.

The comedy series will star Jordan Gavaris, Julia Stiles, and Madison Shamoun (pictured). The cast also includes Terry Chen, Jon Dore, Carolyn Scott, Natalie Lisinka, Travis Nelson, and Declan Whaley.

With a launch in 2022, The Lake will be available exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Christina Wayne, head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios, commented, “We are thrilled to bring together this incredible cast and creative team for our first scripted Canadian comedy series. It’s a show that will push boundaries and celebrate broken characters trying to hold it all together against one of the most picturesque settings – cottage country.”

Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence, executive producers for AMAZE, stated, “We were inspired by the summers we spent on the lake, which is the basis of the concept that we brought to Amazon. We’re excited and really looking forward to working with this incredibly talented and diverse cast, and proud to have Jordan in this central role that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community in this series.”