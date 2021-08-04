Production Starts On Mexican Drama ‘Toda la Sangre’

Pantaya, Starzplay, and Spiral International confirmed that production began on Toda la Sangre.

Produced by Fremantle Mexico, the crime thriller follows journalist Eugenio Casasola who teams up with Lieutenant Edith Mondragon in order to discover the truth behind a series of murders that resemble Aztec sacrifices. Aaron Diaz (pictured) and Ana Brenda Contreras star in the lead roles, with Luis Prieto and Hari Sama attached to direct.

The series is based on the bestselling novels of Mexican author Bernardo Esquinca.

Showrunner and executive producer Zasha Robles from Spiral International commented, “We are extremely lucky to be working with such talented creators, Luis Prieto, Hari Sama, Aaron Diaz, and Ana Brenda Contreras, as well as the production team behind Fremantle Mexico, who together, are the dream team in the creation of our Aztec thriller – Toda la Sangre.”