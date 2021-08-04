IMDb TV Secures AVoD Rights To ‘100% Wolf’

IMDb TV, a streaming service from Amazon, picked up the AVoD rights to 100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone for the U.S.

Produced by Flying Bark Productions in association with ABC Australia, Super RTL Germany, and Studio 56, 100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone follows the young heir to a werewolf pack, Freddy Lupin, who “warfs” into a poodle instead of a fearsome werewolf. The CGI-animated series will launch on IMDb TV on August 12, 2021.

Viva Pictures negotiated the deal on behalf of Studio 100.

Martin Krieger, CEO of Studio 100 Media, stated, “We know that IMDb TV viewers love entertaining content and we delivered it – with the hilarious adventures of a poodle who has the heart of a werewolf. This collaboration came about because of our amazing partner Viva Pictures, who had already set the course for the successful movie release of 100% Wolf in the U.S., and were immensely committed to doing the same for this terrific series.”

Victor Elizalde, president of Viva Pictures, added, “From Maya the Bee to 100% Wolf, Studio 100’s pedigree and quality is unquestionable. We are excited to bring U.S. audiences the 100% Wolf series exclusively on IMDb TV.”