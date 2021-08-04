‘E! True Hollywood Story’ Returns For S2 In Latin America

E! Entertainment will debut the second season of E! True Hollywood Story in Latin America on August 9, 2021.

The series explores the history of pop culture and features Hollywood’s most recognizable celebrities. The series follows celebrities and public figures such as Cardi B, Brad Pitt, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Other episodes look at Victoria Secret models, transgender celebrities, multimillionaires, and other high-profile individuals in the limelight.

E! True Hollywood Story S2 will air exclusively on E! Entertainment Latinoamérica.