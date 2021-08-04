Cyber Group Studios’ ‘Gigantosaurus’ S3 To Air On Disney Junior

Cyber Group Studios’ Gigantosaurus will premiere its third season on August 9, 2021, on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW.

The third season of Gigantosaurus will continue to feature relatable stories to kids and families. With new Cretaceous-period locations, the new season will introduce new dino characters such as Spinosaurus and Missy the Incisovosaurus. The preschool show will also highlight catchy new songs and musical sequences.

Gigantosaurus S3 will also launch on Disney+ in the U.S.

Olivier Lelardoux, senior VP Studio, associate producer and director of the series, said, “Audiences just love Gigantosaurus and this upcoming season will give children more of what resonates best about the series: new dinos and lots of action, as well as hilarious and heartwarming stories. We’re very excited to bring this mix of fantasy, fun and science to kids and families.”