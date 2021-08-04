Casey Simpson To Host Genius Brands’ ‘KC! Pop Quiz’

Genius Brands International announced that Casey Simpson, star of Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, will host season one of its original series KC! Pop Quiz.

Currently in production, KC! Pop Quiz will premiere on Kartoon Channel! on September 14, 2021. The live-action game show features two kid contestants who compete by answering questions to earn points. Question topics cover everything from pop culture and social media to history and science.

Jon Ollwerther, president of Kartoon Channel!, stated, “KC! Pop Quiz is our second original series, following the hit Stan Lee’s Superhero Kidnergarten. This is also the first live-action series produced exclusively for Kartoon Channel! We are thrilled to have Casey host the series, bringing his unique talent, as well as providing an amazing opportunity to reach his millions of fans!”

Simpson added, “We can’t wait to give fans a taste of KC! Pop Quiz in September. I’m thrilled to be working with the creative team at Kartoon Channel! and our contestants, and look forward to bringing this energetic trivia series to screens soon!”