ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group Acquires ‘Crawlspace’

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group acquired the worldwide distribution rights to Crawlspace.

Produced by Steven Paul and Scott Karol of SP Media Group, Crawlspace explores human nature pushed to the edge. The crime-driven thriller follows a struggling family man, Robert Dewey, as he gets trapped in the crawlspace of a remote cabin where poachers have stashed a fortune. The stellar cast includes Henry Thomas, Jennifer Robertson, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and Bradley Stryker, among others.

Directed by L. Gustavo Cooper and written by Jacob D. Wehrman, the series is scheduled to complete production this week. Series executive producers include Alejandro Brugues, Mark Holder, Christine Holder and Andrew Wilson.