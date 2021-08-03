Up The Ladder: Silvergate Media

Silvergate Media promoted Shelli Rottman (pictured) to the dual executive position of chief diversity officer and EVP of Business and Legal Affairs.

Based out of Silvergate’s New York office, Rottman will be responsible for the company’s diversity and inclusion program. She joined the company in 2011, and throughout the past decade, she has led the Business and Legal Affairs team, supporting global licensing, content, distribution, business development, and production.

Waheed Alli, chief executive at Silvergate Media, stated, “With her unique outlook and industry expertise, Shelli is the perfect choice to lead our efforts in shaping a more diverse and inclusive company culture and to align those values with our overall business strategy.”

Rottman remarked, “I am thrilled to be able to make a meaningful impact in an area that is important to me. The overwhelming support for embracing new and emerging talent from different communities is clearly evident in the company’s philosophy and its substantial investment in new and exciting productions. This is an amazing opportunity to help promote and guide the next generation of diverse storytellers and their work.”