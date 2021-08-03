Synchronicity To Co-Produce YA Series ‘One Word Kill’

Synchronicity Films will co-produce One Word Kill with Eric Barmack’s Wild Sheep.

Writer Holly Phillips (pictured) signed on to adapt the trilogy of books by Mark Lawrence into a YA scripted series. One Word Kill tells the story of boy-genius Nick Hayes, who discovers he’s dying. A strange man starts following Nick and tells him that Mia, a newcomer to his Dungeons & Dragons friends, is in grave danger. Nick must race against time to solve the mystery and save the girl.

Claire Mundell, founder and creative director of Synchronicity, commented, “Erik’s understanding of the global scripted marketplace is second to none, and we are genuinely thrilled to be working with him to bring Mark’s addictive book trilogy to the screen. This story has it all: fantasy, high stakes, romance – and Dungeons and Dragons. With her incredible track record of creating award-winning shows, Holly is the perfect writer to adapt these fantasy novels for a YA audience.”

Barmack remarked, “Claire and her team are experts at producing drama that is watched around the world. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with her and Mark on this unique YA project.”

Phillips added, “One Word Kill captures the joy and the messiness of being a teenager. It’s about finding your tribe and the sacrifices you’ll make for them once you’ve found them. I can’t wait to bring it to life.”