GoQuest Media Signs ‘RATS’ Sale With SBS Australia

GoQuest Media scored a new deal with SBS for the crime thriller Rats.

The Australian national pubcaster picked up the exclusive AVoD rights to the drama about the Czech drug trade. Produced by Heaven’s Gate and Barletta Productions in association with Czech TV and MD4, Rats takes place in the world of the Czech-Vietnamese meth syndicates led by an immigrant mafia and funded by cryptocurrency. After cracking under the interrogation of Major Jan Blažek, David reveals secrets of the syndicate and betrays his best friend. Now, he’s the target of the police and the mafia, with only police analyst Petra Vávrová to help him.

The series originally aired on Ceska televize in spring 2020.

Haidee Ireland, SBS On Demand channel manager, commented, “Rats is a thrilling and stylish series and we are excited to have it join our collection of world-class dramas from all over the world, handpicked and curated for local audiences on SBS On Demand.”

Jimmy George, vice president of Sales & Acquisitions at GoQuest Media, added, “We are delighted to have SBS introducing Rats to Australian audiences. The series has a one-of-a-kind approach to the traditional worldview of drugs both in terms of its protagonist’s story as wel l as the physical world it is set in. This is a new and extremely interesting universe that viewers will be introduced to, and we can promise they won’t be disappointed.”