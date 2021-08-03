Banijay Rights Inks Global Sales For ‘RFDS’

Banijay Rights, the global distributor for Banijay, confirmed multiple sales for RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Produced by Endemol Shine Banks for Seven Network, RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service depicts the modern-day heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Doctors, nurses, pilots, and support staff face the challenges of emergency rescue across inhospitable places in the country.

The eight-hour drama was picked up by Channel 4 for More 4 in the U.K., PBS for the U.S., TV4 for Sweden, SBS for Belgium, Talpa for the Netherlands, and TVNZ for New Zealand.

Banijay Rights serves as the exclusive distributor of the series across all platforms.

Claire Jago, EVP Sales and Acquisitions EMEA at Banijay Rights, commented, “Based on extraordinary real-life stories, RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service is a powerful drama series that not only perfectly chronicles the ‘edge-of-seat’ emergencies our heroes attend, but also the sense of community that brings these lives together. We’re extremely pleased with the widespread interest for this show, which we are sure will delight viewers worldwide.”