Wurl Partners With Celebrity News Channel Hollywire

Wurl will distribute and provide monetization services for Hollywire globally.

Wurl recently secured distribution for the digital celebrity news channel on Samsung TV Plus India. Hollywire, the global channel that encompasses Bollywood news and red-carpet event coverage, launched on the Samsung TV platform on July 28, 2021.

Tony Moras, CEO, Hollywire, commented, “Wurl offers an incredible team that has helped Hollywire expand internationally and grow to heights we didn’t know were possible. Their company is constantly educating us and providing Hollywire with worldwide business opportunities that have encouraged our business development effectively and easily!”

Craig Heiting, SVP, Business Development, Wurl, added, “Hollywire is a great success story. This celebrity news channel has parlayed its social media, Snapchat and YouTube fueled popularity into a full-fledged OTT digital channel. Through our Wurl Network, we are taking Hollywire to the next level, expanding upon its brand’s success to bring it to an international audience.”