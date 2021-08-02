Media I.M. Closes Deals For ‘Sunny Bunnies’

Media I.M. scored its first deals in the U.S. Hispanic market for Sunny Bunnies.

Produced by Digital Light Studio, Sunny Bunnies features five fluffy friends who explore exciting locations, finding fun and mischievous games to enjoy.

Univision’s PrendeTV picked up three seasons of the hit property in an AVoD rights deal. In addition, a second U.S. Hispanic deal was signed with AVoD streamer CanelaTV. The Canela Media-owned free streaming service obtained the first three seasons of the show.

In Finland, Nelonen acquired the FTA rights and AVoD/SVoD rights to Sunny Bunnies for the online video service Ruutu.

Media I.M. also announced renewals with two of its European partners. Sky Kids in the U.K. relicensed seasons three and four, as well as picking up the latest season. TF1 in France extended the rights to season four and also picked up season five for its AVoD and SVoD service.

Irina Nazarenko, co-founder of Media I.M. Incorporated, commented, “Every time we think we’ve reach peak Bunny, our little friends pull another rabbit out of the hat! Gaining a foothold in the fast-growing, youth-skewing U.S. Hispanic market has long been an ambition — with more than a quarter of all children in the U.S. now coming from Hispanic families, it’s the perfect home for Sunny Bunnies. Meanwhile, the deal with Nelonen represents another milestone. Finland has a very competitive media landscape and high standards when it comes to pre-school entertainment, which makes this deal particularly gratifying.”