Flow Incorporates Paramount+ Into Its Platform

Telecom Argentina and ViacomCBS entered a strategic partnership.

As part of the alliance, Flow customers will have access to Paramount+ as a gift for 12 months. Flow customers will be able to watch original and exclusive content from Paramount+, including the new film with Mark Wahlberg, Infinite, which will be released on August 11, 2021.

In Latin America, Paramount+ offers local productions such as Manos Arriba and Chef!, as well as new seasons of shows such as iCarly and Your Honor. The catalogue also highlights the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, and One Dollar.

The ViacomCBS streaming service also showcases original titles from Telefe, including Susana, Invitada de Honor, Siendo Pampita, and Marley & Mirko.